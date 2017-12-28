Trinity Biotech (TRIB) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Biotech plc, headquartered in Bray, the Republic of Ireland, develops, acquires, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market worldwide. The company provides two haemostasis product lines, Biopool and Amax, comprising test kits and instrumentation used for the detection of blood disorders. These products are used to detect autoimmune, infectious and sexually transmitted diseases, diabetes and disorders of the blood, liver and intestine. The Company is also a provider of raw materials to the life sciences industry. It also engages in the provision of engineering, financial, and management services, as well as in trading business. Trinity Biotech sells its products through its sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and strategic partners. “

Trinity Biotech (TRIB) opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.77. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $134.63, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.41.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 100.00% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.52 million. analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIB. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,486,000. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 47.6% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 713,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 230,297 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Trinity Biotech by 29.0% during the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 599,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 134,850 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 17.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 538,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 81,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 7.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,244,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 80,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

