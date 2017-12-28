Traynor Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Altria Group Inc (MO)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 1.8% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.01 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.97 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of Altria Group Inc ( NYSE MO ) opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138,210.00, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 60.37% and a return on equity of 49.43%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include smokeable products, smokeless products and wine. The Company’s subsidiaries include Philip Morris USA Inc (PM USA), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States; John Middleton Co (Middleton), which is engaged in the manufacture and sale of machine-made cigars and pipe tobacco, and UST LLC (UST), which, through its subsidiaries, including U.S.

