Traders Sell Aetna (AET) on Strength (AET)

Traders sold shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $20.82 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $54.93 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $34.11 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Aetna had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Aetna traded up $0.46 for the day and closed at $180.42

AET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aetna from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Aetna in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Aetna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aetna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Aetna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.19.

The firm has a market capitalization of $58,680.00, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.12 billion. Aetna had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Aetna Inc will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 10th. Aetna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lloyds Banking Group plc acquired a new stake in Aetna in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aetna in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Aetna in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Aetna by 53.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Aetna in the second quarter worth about $182,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aetna

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

