Traders Buy Shares of Ulta Beauty (ULTA) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $35.93 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $23.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.02 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Ulta Beauty had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Ulta Beauty traded down ($0.32) for the day and closed at $225.33

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ulta Beauty from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $265.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Cowen set a $336.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.39.

The stock has a market cap of $13,740.00, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn purchased 127,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $195.21 per share, for a total transaction of $24,965,211.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc is a holding company for the Ulta Beauty group of companies. The Company is a beauty retailer. The Company offers cosmetics, fragrance, skin, hair care products and salon services. The Company offers approximately 20,000 products from over 500 beauty brands across all categories, including the Company’s own private label.

