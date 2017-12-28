Traders Buy Shares of Quest Diagnostics (DGX) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) on weakness during trading hours on Thursday. $35.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $6.54 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.42 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Quest Diagnostics had the 14th highest net in-flow for the day. Quest Diagnostics traded down ($0.07) for the day and closed at $99.13

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DGX shares. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.28.

The stock has a market cap of $13,530.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical research company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,171,000 after buying an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,826 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Airain ltd raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. Airain ltd now owns 14,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated is a provider of diagnostic information services. The Company operates through two businesses: Diagnostic Information Services and Diagnostic Solutions. The Diagnostic Information Services business develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, providing insights that empower and enable a range of customers, including patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks (IDNs), health plans, employers and accountable care organizations (ACOs).

