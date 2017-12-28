Traders Buy Comcast (CMCSA) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on weakness during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $77.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.60 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Comcast had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Comcast traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $40.29Specifically, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 583,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $22,576,899.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,711,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,195,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $159,920.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,726.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,402 shares of company stock valued at $22,961,401 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.

Get Comcast alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $188,310.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $20.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 6,634,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $255,308,000 after buying an additional 1,376,237 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,792,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,264,000 after buying an additional 564,805 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 2,462,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $94,758,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 419,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,125,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 39.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/traders-buy-comcast-cmcsa-on-weakness-on-insider-selling.html.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.