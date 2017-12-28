Traders Buy Comcast (CMCSA) on Weakness on Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on weakness during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. $77.42 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $37.82 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.60 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Comcast had the 6th highest net in-flow for the day. Comcast traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $40.29Specifically, Chairman Brian L. Roberts sold 583,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $22,576,899.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,711,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,195,228.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 3,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $159,920.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,946 shares in the company, valued at $2,678,726.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 593,402 shares of company stock valued at $22,961,401 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.72.
The company has a market capitalization of $188,310.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Trust Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 26.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 6,634,844 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $255,308,000 after buying an additional 1,376,237 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Comcast by 4.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,792,729 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,264,000 after buying an additional 564,805 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Comcast by 1.0% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 2,462,520 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $94,758,000 after buying an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 419,053 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,125,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comcast by 39.2% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 30,643 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company has two primary businesses: Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in the Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business operates in four business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.
