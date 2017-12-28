Tower International (TOWR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

News coverage about Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Tower International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the auto parts company an impact score of 45.6204835202748 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) opened at $31.35 on Thursday. Tower International has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Tower International (NYSE:TOWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Tower International had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Tower International will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Tower International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Tower International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Tower International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Tower International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower International in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tower International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, SVP William Cook sold 6,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $210,373.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,917 shares in the company, valued at $379,794.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Tower International, Inc is a global manufacturer of engineered automotive structural metal components and assemblies primarily serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company’s product portfolio includes body-structure stampings, frame and other chassis structures, and welded assemblies for small and large cars, crossovers, pickups and sport utility vehicles (SUVs).

