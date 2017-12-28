Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (TD) Position Lowered by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 579,524 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $6,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TD. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD ) opened at $57.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105,670.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Toronto Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.466 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.06%.

Toronto Dominion Bank announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/toronto-dominion-bank-the-td-position-lowered-by-ameriprise-financial-inc.html.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (the Bank) is a Canada-based bank, which operates in the North America. It is an online financial services firm, with over 10.2 million online and mobile customers. Its segments include Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, Wholesale Banking and Corporate. The Canadian Retail segment provides a range of financial products and services to customers in the Canadian personal and commercial banking businesses.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.