Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $154,500.00 in Stock

Tilly's Inc (NYSE:TLYS) major shareholder Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tilly Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tilly's alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $299,600.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $263,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $122,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $116,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.31, for a total transaction of $246,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 17th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $119,800.00.

On Monday, October 16th, Tilly Levine sold 10,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total transaction of $117,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Tilly Levine sold 30,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $361,500.00.

On Friday, September 29th, Tilly Levine sold 20,000 shares of Tilly's stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $239,000.00.

Tilly's Inc (NYSE TLYS) traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $15.14. 51,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,640. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.98, a P/E ratio of 30.90 and a beta of -0.42. Tilly's Inc has a one year low of $8.02 and a one year high of $16.57.

Tilly's (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.44 million. Tilly's had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. analysts forecast that Tilly's Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TLYS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tilly's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly's from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tilly's and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tilly's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Tilly's by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,271,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 339,700 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly's by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 727,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 179,460 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilly's by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 332,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 137,209 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly's during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Tilly's by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 274,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 101,979 shares during the period. 43.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Tilly's Inc (TLYS) Major Shareholder Sells $154,500.00 in Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/tillys-inc-tlys-major-shareholder-sells-154500-00-in-stock.html.

Tilly's Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc is a destination specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men, young women, boys and girls. The Company offers an unparalleled selection of relevant brands, styles, colors, sizes and price points. The Company’s apparel merchandise includes branded, fashion and styles for tops, outerwear, bottoms and dresses.

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.