The Coca-Cola Co (KO) Shares Sold by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 275,221,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,343,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,963 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,677,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,247,000 after purchasing an additional 750,257 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,815,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,761,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,225 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,897,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,722,000 after purchasing an additional 383,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider J Alexander Douglas, Jr. sold 338,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $15,578,834.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 320,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,749,399.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vetr raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $45.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $48.00 price target on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.47.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195,690.00, a PE ratio of 43.74, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.70. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $40.22 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 12.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.95%.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

