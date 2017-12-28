Telson Resources (TSN) Given a C$1.82 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Telson Resources (CVE:TSN) has been given a C$1.82 price target by equities research analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 163.77% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Beacon Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telson Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of Telson Resources (CVE TSN) traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 82,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,733. The company has a market cap of $88.19, a P/E ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -3.68. Telson Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.89.

Telson Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Tahuehueto project comprising 28 mining concessions covering an area of 7,492 hectares located in northwestern Durango State, Mexico; and the Campo Morado mine consisting of 6 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 12,045 hectares located in Guerrero state, Mexico.

