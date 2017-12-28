Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,365 Costco Wholesale Co. (COST)

Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,365 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned about 2,371.91% of Costco Wholesale at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 124,642 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 44,405 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 143.4% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,379,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up previously from $184.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (down previously from $168.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $185.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.32.

In other news, VP Richard A. Galanti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $802,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,647,369.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Meisenbach sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $164,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,152.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,842 shares of company stock worth $10,347,448. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) opened at $186.30 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $195.35. The company has a market cap of $81,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

