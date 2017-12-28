Tejon Ranch (TRC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.12

Media coverage about Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tejon Ranch earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the real estate development and agribusiness company an impact score of 43.3206228017107 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.87. 47,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Tejon Ranch has a 52 week low of $18.59 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a market capitalization of $539.97, a P/E ratio of -208.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

In other Tejon Ranch news, Director Daniel R. Tisch bought 1,096,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $19,731,042.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Allen E. Lyda bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,586. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 1,113,601 shares of company stock valued at $20,044,818 in the last three months. 29.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tejon Ranch Company Profile

Tejon Ranch Co is a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The Company operates through five segments: Real Estate-Commercial/Industrial; Real Estate-Resort/Residential; Mineral Resources; Farming Operations, and Ranch Operations. Its Real Estate-Commercial/Industrial segment is engaged in building, land lease activities, and land and building sales.

