Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,989 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 43.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,780,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,752,000 after acquiring an additional 537,590 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 158.8% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 72,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 44,668 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,001.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 419,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 399,180 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 51.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,585,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $158,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,679 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE TMHC) opened at $24.21 on Thursday. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2,902.84, a P/E ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.19 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

TMHC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In related news, insider C. David Cone sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $832,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,336.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder, which designs, builds and sells single-family detached and attached homes. The Company is also a land developer, with a portfolio of lifestyle and master-planned communities. Its segments include East, which includes Atlanta, Charlotte, North Florida, Raleigh, Southwest Florida and Tampa; Central, which includes Austin, Dallas, and Houston (each of the Dallas and Houston markets include both a Taylor Morrison division and a Darling Homes division); West, which includes Bay Area, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, Sacramento and Southern California, and Mortgage Operations, which includes Taylor Morrison Home Funding, LLC (TMHF) and Inspired Title Services, LLC (Inspired Title).

