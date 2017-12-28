Symetra Financial (SYA) vs. Unum Group (UNM) Head to Head Review

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) and Symetra Financial (NYSE:SYA) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Symetra Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Unum Group pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Symetra Financial pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unum Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Symetra Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Unum Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Unum Group and Symetra Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unum Group $11.05 billion 1.11 $931.40 million $4.26 12.85 Symetra Financial N/A N/A N/A $1.36 23.54

Unum Group has higher revenue and earnings than Symetra Financial. Unum Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Symetra Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Unum Group and Symetra Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unum Group 8.67% 10.37% 1.52% Symetra Financial 3.63% 2.50% 0.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Unum Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Unum Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Unum Group and Symetra Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unum Group 2 7 2 0 2.00 Symetra Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Unum Group currently has a consensus price target of $53.60, indicating a potential downside of 2.10%. Given Unum Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Unum Group is more favorable than Symetra Financial.

Summary

Unum Group beats Symetra Financial on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is a provider of financial protection benefits in the United States and the United Kingdom. The Company’s products include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental and vision, and other related services. Its segments include Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. Its Unum US segment includes group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business. Its Unum UK segment includes insurance for group long-term disability, group life, and supplemental lines of business, which include dental, individual disability and critical illness products. Its Colonial Life segment includes insurance for accident, sickness, and disability products, life products, and cancer and critical illness products issued primarily by Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company and marketed to employees. Its Closed Block segment consists of other insurance products.

About Symetra Financial

Symetra Financial Corporation is a financial services company in the life insurance industry. The Company’s products are distributed domestically in all states and the District of Columbia through benefits consultants, financial institutions, broker-dealers and independent agents and advisers. It has three divisions: Benefits Division, Retirement Division and Individual Life Division. The Company’s Benefits Division provides medical stop-loss insurance, group life and disability income (DI) insurance, and limited benefit medical insurance as its principal products. The Company’s Retirement Division provides products that help its customers prepare for retirement and includes the Deferred Annuities and Income Annuities segments. The Company’s Individual Life division sells life insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.