Switch (SWCH) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.22

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWCH. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Shares of Switch ( NYSE:SWCH ) traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 1,055,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,405,736. The company has a market cap of $4,500.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Switch has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.90.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.81 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc is a technology infrastructure company. The Company is developer and operator of the SUPERNAP, data center facilities, and provides colocation, telecommunications, cloud services, and content ecosystems. The Company designs, constructs and operates hyperscale data centers that address the growing challenges facing the data center industry.

