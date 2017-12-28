SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Given Media Impact Score of 0.40

Media headlines about SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. SVB Financial Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.40 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the bank an impact score of 46.2429633812048 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.
Shares of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $236.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $159.44 and a 52-week high of $242.92. The firm has a market cap of $12,460.00, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.62.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.50. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm had revenue of $533.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.86, for a total transaction of $761,791.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,951.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $495,708.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,503,079.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,558,918. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group is a financial services company, as well as a bank holding and a financial holding company. The Company’s segments include Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.
