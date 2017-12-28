Superconductor Technologies (SCON) vs. China Telecom (CHA) Head to Head Survey

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ: SCON) and China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) are both telecommunications services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and China Telecom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $130,000.00 92.70 -$11.11 million ($1.34) -0.84 China Telecom $53.05 billion 0.72 $2.71 billion $3.58 13.18

China Telecom has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies. Superconductor Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Telecom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Telecom has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Superconductor Technologies and China Telecom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Telecom 0 0 1 0 3.00

Superconductor Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 167.86%. Given Superconductor Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Superconductor Technologies is more favorable than China Telecom.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of China Telecom shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and China Telecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies -6,897.30% -97.45% -88.94% China Telecom N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

China Telecom pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Superconductor Technologies does not pay a dividend. China Telecom pays out 33.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

China Telecom beats Superconductor Technologies on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc. is engaged in developing and commercializing high temperature superconductor (HTS) materials and related technologies. The Company operates through the research, development, manufacture and marketing of high performance products used in cellular base stations segment. The Company develops products for the utility and telecommunications industries. The Company offers family of products, including SuperLink, which combines a specialized filter using HTS technology with a cryogenic cooler and a low-noise amplifier; AmpLink, which provides duplexing and uplink enhancement for personal communications service (PCS) and advanced wireless services (AWS) base stations, and SuperPlex, which provides a line of multiplexing solutions to reduce the need for additional antennas and coaxial cable feed lines, while providing functionality in both the 850 megahertz (MHz) cellular band and the 1,900 MHz PCS band.

About China Telecom

China Telecom Corporation Limited is an investment holding company principally engaged in telecommunications and related businesses. The Company provides integrated information services, including wireline and mobile telecommunications services, Internet access services, information services and other value-added telecommunications services. The Company mainly operates its business in domestic market.

