SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) CEO Sells $29,923.20 in Stock

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) CEO Robert M. Thornton, Jr. sold 18,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $29,923.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,537.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN SSY) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.60. 10,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,286. SunLink Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $2.08. The company has a market cap of $14.58, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SunLink Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns businesses, which provide healthcare services in various markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Healthcare Facilities, Specialty Pharmacy, and Corporate and Other. Its Specialty Pharmacy segment is operated through its subsidiary, SunLink ScriptsRx, LLC (Scripts).

