Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Sells 7,593 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD trimmed its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $8,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after buying an additional 41,892 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 54.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 464,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after buying an additional 162,884 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 358,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,976,000 after buying an additional 8,813 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 201,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,932,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.30 per share, with a total value of $249,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Lynch sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $335,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,033.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BMY. Vetr downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.70 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE BMY) opened at $61.68 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $46.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100,950.00, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 32.41% and a net margin of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 61.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd-sells-7593-shares-of-bristol-myers-squibb-co-bmy.html.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.