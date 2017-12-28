Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Holdings Lifted by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 113.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,139 shares during the quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors owned about 0.12% of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RGR. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 77.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 10.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 2.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the third quarter worth about $221,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc ( NYSE RGR ) opened at $55.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $962.05, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.08. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $68.80.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $104.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. research analysts predict that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a range of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

