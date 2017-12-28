Stepan (SCL) Shares Bought by OxFORD Asset Management LLP

OxFORD Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 71.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Stepan were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stepan by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at $403,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stepan by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stepan news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $81,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Debra Stefaniak sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total transaction of $67,615.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,878.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $215,793 in the last three months. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Stepan ( NYSE:SCL ) opened at $79.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,780.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stepan has a 12-month low of $68.51 and a 12-month high of $92.97.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $487.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.75 million. Stepan had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

SCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 16th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stepan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stepan in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Stepan in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Stepan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company produces specialty and intermediate chemicals, which are sold to other manufacturers and used in a range of end products. The Company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers and Specialty Products. The Company’s principal markets include manufacturers of cleaning and washing compounds (including detergents, shampoos, fabric softeners, toothpastes and household cleaners), paints, cosmetics, food, beverages, nutritional supplements, agricultural products and plastics.

