Steinberg Global Asset Management Has $10.24 Million Stake in Intel Co. (INTC)

Steinberg Global Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,501 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 1.5% of Steinberg Global Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Steinberg Global Asset Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,500,073 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $11,252,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087,302 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 197,750,361 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,672,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,260 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 128,581,621 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,338,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744,753 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,601,299 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,707,253,000 after purchasing an additional 177,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,508,803 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $860,658,000 after purchasing an additional 412,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Vetr downgraded Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $42.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intel from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.94.

In related news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 889,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total transaction of $39,323,708.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 61,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $2,396,456.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,072,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,548,914 shares of company stock valued at $68,196,589. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $215,790.00, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $33.23 and a 52 week high of $47.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $16.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation is engaged in designing and manufacturing products and technologies, such as the cloud. The Company’s segments are Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Intel Security Group (ISecG), Programmable Solutions Group (PSG), All Other and New Technology Group (NTG).

