Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Stake Lowered by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,111 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.3% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 92,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Advisors LLC now owns 2,750,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after buying an additional 63,041 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3,334.9% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 219,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 213,303 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 61,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ SBUX) opened at $57.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81,480.00, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $64.87.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Starbucks had a return on equity of 53.34% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vetr raised Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.12 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Nomura cut their price objective on Starbucks from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.26.

In other news, Director Craig Weatherup sold 56,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total transaction of $3,214,662.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,662.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Mutty sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $170,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,438 shares in the company, valued at $594,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,808 shares of company stock worth $28,559,521 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation (Starbucks) is a roaster, marketer and retailer of coffee. As of October 2, 2016, the Company operated in 75 countries. The Company operates through four segments: Americas, which is inclusive of the United States, Canada, and Latin America; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Channel Development.

