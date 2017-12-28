Speedway Motorsports (TRK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Speedway Motorsports, Inc., is a leading marketer and promoter of motorsports entertainment in the United States. The Company owns and operates the following premier facilities: Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Infineon Raceway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Lowe’s Motor Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway. The Company provides souvenir merchandising services through its SMI Properties subsidiaries and Motorsports Authentics joint venture and manufactures and distributes smaller-scale, modified racing cars through its six hundred Racing subsidiary. The Company also owns Performance Racing Network which broadcasts syndicated motorsports programming to over seven hundred thirty radio stations nationwide. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Speedway Motorsports from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th.

Speedway Motorsports ( NYSE:TRK ) opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $812.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.87. Speedway Motorsports has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $23.47.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $137.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.79 million. Speedway Motorsports had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 7.26%. analysts expect that Speedway Motorsports will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Speedway Motorsports’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, Director Mark M. Gambill sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,428 shares in the company, valued at $808,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Speedway Motorsports by 9.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports by 531.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 96,245 shares during the period. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the third quarter worth about $560,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the third quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the third quarter worth about $279,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports, Inc (SMI), through its operating subsidiaries, is a promoter, marketer and sponsor of motorsports activities in the United States. The Company’s operations consist of promoting, marketing and sponsoring motorsports racing events, merchandising and other related activities conducted at its various speedway facilities located in the United States.

