SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) is Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Athena Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,767 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 16.2% of Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Athena Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $62,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Akanthos Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Separately, S&P Equity Research started coverage on shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a $3,000.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust ( SPY ) opened at $267.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275,410.00 and a PE ratio of -183.10. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $222.73 and a 52-week high of $268.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $1.3513 dividend. This represents a $5.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s payout ratio is -328.77%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

