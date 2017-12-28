SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.13 (SYG)

SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) declared a special dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1296 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $79.64. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,558. SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $62.73 and a twelve month high of $81.03.

