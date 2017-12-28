Spartan Motors (SPAR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Spartan is a leading designer, engineer and manufacturer of custom heavy-duty chassis. The Company’s chassis consist of a frame assembly, engine, transmission, electrical systems, running gear (wheels, tires, axles, suspension and brakes) and, for some applications, a cab. The Company’s customers are original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) who complete their vehicle product by mounting the body or apparatus on a Spartan chassis. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Sidoti started coverage on Spartan Motors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet raised Spartan Motors from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Spartan Motors from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Spartan Motors ( NASDAQ SPAR ) opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.77, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.21. Spartan Motors has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $189.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.30 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Spartan Motors will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Spartan Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

In related news, insider John W. Slawson sold 21,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $326,765.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in shares of Spartan Motors by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 256,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Spartan Motors by 12.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Spartan Motors by 18.9% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Spartan Motors by 15.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Spartan Motors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spartan Motors, Inc is an engineer and manufacturer in the heavy-duty, custom vehicles marketplace. The Company operates through three segments: Emergency Response Vehicles, Delivery and Service Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Company’s Emergency Response Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures emergency response chassis, emergency response bodies and aerial equipment.

