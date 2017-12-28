Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,650 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Spark Therapeutics worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spark Therapeutics by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,689,000 after buying an additional 213,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,924,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,968,000 after purchasing an additional 96,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,848,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,986,000 after purchasing an additional 241,016 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,848,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spark Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 417,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spark Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ONCE shares. ValuEngine lowered Spark Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

In other news, insider Daniel Faga sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $607,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $485,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Barge Joseph La sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $392,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,950.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,309 shares of company stock valued at $4,621,085. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ ONCE) opened at $52.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,970.00 and a P/E ratio of -7.32. Spark Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $91.75.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million. Spark Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.01% and a negative net margin of 1,090.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Spark Therapeutics Inc will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/spark-therapeutics-inc-once-shares-bought-by-schwab-charles-investment-management-inc.html.

Spark Therapeutics Company Profile

Spark Therapeutics, Inc is a gene therapy company. The Company focuses on treating orphan diseases. It has a pipeline of product candidates targeting multiple rare blinding conditions, hematologic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases. Its pipeline includes a product candidate targeting choroideremia (CHM), which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a product candidate for hemophilia A, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ONCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.