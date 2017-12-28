Southern First Bancshares (SFST) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Greenville First Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Greenville First Bank, N.A., a national banking association chartered under the laws of the United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. FIG Partners restated an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BidaskClub cut Southern First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Southern First Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Southern First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFST ) opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $300.45, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million. equities analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President F Justin Strickland sold 1,250 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 62,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,671. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 4,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $169,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,416.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Castine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 185,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 468,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company that owns the capital stock of Southern First Bank (the Bank), a South Carolina state bank, and all of the stock of Greenville First Statutory Trust I and II (the Trusts). The Bank is a commercial bank with approximately nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina.

