Southern Co (SO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to post $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.46. Southern reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $2.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Southern had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Southern’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SO. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.59.

Southern (NYSE SO) traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.21. 1,896,680 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48,220.00, a P/E ratio of 86.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13. Southern has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $53.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 414.29%.

In other Southern news, VP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total transaction of $1,304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 85,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $4,257,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,813 shares of company stock valued at $11,029,988. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its position in Southern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 53.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company (Southern Company) is a holding company. The Company owns all of the stock of the traditional electric operating companies and the parent entities of Southern Power Company (Southern Power) and Southern Company Gas, and owns other direct and indirect subsidiaries. The Company’s segments include Gas distribution operations, Gas marketing services, Wholesale gas services, Gas midstream operations and All other.

