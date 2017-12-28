Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Eros International (EROS) Stock Price

News coverage about Eros International (NYSE:EROS) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Eros International earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 45.9142413360969 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Eros International in a research report on Monday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eros International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Eros International in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eros International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Eros International alerts:

Eros International (NYSE EROS) opened at $9.80 on Thursday. Eros International has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $575.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/somewhat-positive-press-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-eros-international-eros-stock-price.html.

Eros International (NYSE:EROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Eros International had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $60.83 million during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Eros International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eros International

Eros International Plc (Eros) is a holding company, which serves the Indian film entertainment industry. The Company’s principal activities include the acquisition, co-production and distribution of Indian films and related content. It distributes its film content through the distribution channels, such as theatrical, including multiplex chains and standalone theaters; television syndication, including satellite television broadcasting, cable television and terrestrial television; digital and ancillary, including music, inflight entertainment, home video, Internet protocol television (IPTV), video on demand (VOD), and Internet channels and Eros Now.

Receive News & Ratings for Eros International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eros International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.