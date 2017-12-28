Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect NL Industries (NL) Stock Price

Media stories about NL Industries (NYSE:NL) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. NL Industries earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.6257876776032 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of NL Industries in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of NL Industries (NYSE NL) opened at $13.75 on Thursday. NL Industries has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $16.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.86.

NL Industries, Inc is a holding company. The Company operates in the component products industry through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc (CompX). The Company operates in the chemicals industry through its non-controlling interest in Kronos Worldwide, Inc (Kronos). The Company, through Compx, manufactures engineered components that are sold to a range of industries, including recreational transportation (including boats), postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations and vending equipment.

