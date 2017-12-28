Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) Stock Price

Media stories about Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jagged Peak Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the mining company an impact score of 47.9261740811564 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JAG. BMO Capital Markets set a $17.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Group began coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.61.

Shares of Jagged Peak Energy ( JAG ) traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.21. 845,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,480.00 and a PE ratio of -37.70. Jagged Peak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.96 and a twelve month high of $16.55.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $70.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 200.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Jagged Peak Energy will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph N. Jaggers sold 175,773 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total value of $2,787,759.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph N. Jaggers sold 6,656 shares of Jagged Peak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $101,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,123,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,139,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 391,246 shares of company stock valued at $6,070,480 over the last quarter.

Jagged Peak Energy Company Profile

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

