Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact The Western Union (WU) Share Price

Media headlines about The Western Union (NYSE:WU) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Western Union earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.8930566090592 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a report on Sunday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

Shares of The Western Union ( WU ) traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.80. 2,929,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,267,366. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,763.30, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 116.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.17%.

In other news, EVP Jean Claude Farah sold 17,518 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $359,119.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,859,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

