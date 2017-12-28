Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) Share Price

News headlines about Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Mellanox Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 46.2884630792713 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mellanox Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Longbow Research raised Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Mellanox Technologies ( NASDAQ MLNX ) traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $64.50. The stock had a trading volume of 562,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,091. The company has a market cap of $3,280.00, a P/E ratio of -403.13, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.64. Mellanox Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.20 and a 52 week high of $65.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $225.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.74 million. Mellanox Technologies had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. research analysts predict that Mellanox Technologies will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $125,341.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $164,563.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,128 shares of company stock valued at $11,784,167. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mellanox Technologies

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. is a fabless semiconductor company. The Company is an integrated supplier of interconnect products and solutions based on the InfiniBand and Ethernet standards. The Company operates in the development, manufacturing, marketing and sales of interconnect products segment. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment and other embedded systems.

