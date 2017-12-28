Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect iRobot (IRBT) Share Price

News stories about iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iRobot earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 44.883446859033 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot (IRBT) traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.97. 515,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,210.00, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99. iRobot has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $109.78.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.52 million. iRobot had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. analysts predict that iRobot will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRBT. BidaskClub raised shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of iRobot in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 45,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,618,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,805,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Miller sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $35,328.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $374,113.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect iRobot (IRBT) Share Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-irobot-irbt-share-price.html.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home.

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.