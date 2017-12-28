Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Merchants (FRME) Share Price

Media coverage about First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Merchants earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 45.7410645491072 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRME shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Get First Merchants alerts:

Shares of First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,272. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2,135.25, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.05). First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.28%. The business had revenue of $93.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. equities research analysts expect that First Merchants will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.03%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Michael C. Marhenke purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.68 per share, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark K. Hardwick sold 4,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $183,265.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,212 shares of company stock valued at $224,491 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Merchants (FRME) Share Price” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/somewhat-positive-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-first-merchants-frme-share-price.html.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company. The Company has a bank charter, First Merchants Bank (the Bank), which is opened for business in Muncie, Indiana. It operates through community banking business segment. The Bank also operates Lafayette Bank and Trust, and First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (each as a division of First Merchants Bank).

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.