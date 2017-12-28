Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Share Price

News articles about Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Assembly Biosciences earned a coverage optimism score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 44.7186594204281 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ ASMB) opened at $45.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $783.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.91. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $52.37.

ASMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

In other news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $29,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,620 over the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing two platform programs, such as a class of oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, and a class of oral synthetic live therapeutics, which are designed to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome.

