Press coverage about Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund earned a daily sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3324926444956 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE EDF) traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,308. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $17.31.

Get Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.13%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/somewhat-negative-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-stone-harbor-emerging-markets-income-fund-edf-stock-price.html.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to maximize total return, which consists of income on its investments and capital appreciation. The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings made for investment purposes) in emerging markets securities, including fixed income securities and other instruments (including derivatives) that are economically tied to emerging market countries.

Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.