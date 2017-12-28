Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Flex (FLEX) Stock Price

Press coverage about Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) has trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flex earned a media sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 45.6855415439406 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLEX. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.50 target price on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus upped their target price on Flex from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Flex from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of Flex ( FLEX ) traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,990. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,330.00, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Flex has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $19.11.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William D. Watkins sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $159,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total value of $796,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd, formerly Flextronics International Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions. The Company designs, builds, ships and services packaged consumer electronics and industrial products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Its segments include High Reliability Solutions (HRS), Consumer Technologies Group (CTG), Industrial and Emerging Industries (IEI) and Communications & Enterprise Compute (CEC).

