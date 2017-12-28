Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chefs' Warehouse (CHEF) Share Price

Media headlines about Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chefs' Warehouse earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.302630518783 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHEF. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chefs' Warehouse from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chefs' Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Chefs' Warehouse in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Chefs' Warehouse from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Chefs' Warehouse in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) opened at $20.70 on Thursday. Chefs' Warehouse has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $593.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Chefs' Warehouse had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $325.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Chefs' Warehouse will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chefs' Warehouse

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a distributor of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The Company operates through food product distribution segment, which is concentrated on the East and West Coasts of the United States. The Company is focused on serving the specific needs of chefs owning and/or operating some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores in the United States and Canada.

