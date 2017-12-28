Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Triple-S Management (GTS) Share Price

Media coverage about Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Triple-S Management earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 45.4414146985647 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Triple-S Management (NYSE GTS) opened at $25.76 on Thursday. Triple-S Management has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $29.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.14, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.59. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $731.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Triple-S Management will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Triple-S Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Triple-S Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, insider Iraida T. Ojeda-Castro sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $45,859.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,321.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation operates as a managed care company. The Company offers a range of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicaid and Medicare markets. The Company’s segments include Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The Managed Care segment is engaged in the sale of managed care products to the Commercial, Medicare and Medicaid market sectors.

