Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Share Price

Media headlines about First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Defiance Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.3376081678343 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FDEF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of First Defiance Financial in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Defiance Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

First Defiance Financial ( NASDAQ FDEF ) traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.13. 6,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,220. The firm has a market cap of $544.15, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $46.27 and a twelve month high of $56.91.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 9.51%. research analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Defiance Financial news, insider Gregory R. Allen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $54,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Boomer sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $40,181.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $681,694.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,074 shares of company stock worth $496,139 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc (First Defiance Risk Management).

