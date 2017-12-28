Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Share Price

News articles about Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Automatic Data Processing earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 46.4845819990398 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.14.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP ) traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.26. The stock had a trading volume of 826,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $51,835.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $94.11 and a 1-year high of $121.77.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 14.08%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 64.12%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

