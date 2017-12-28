Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Share Price

Media stories about Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sarepta Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.5503668676931 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $56.61. 753,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,670.00, a P/E ratio of -27.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.44 and a quick ratio of 9.52. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $45.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.29 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 103.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.79.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 6,667 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $372,618.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $745,181.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shamim Ruff sold 10,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,619 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of ribose nucleic acid (RNA)-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. It operates through discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering therapies to patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

