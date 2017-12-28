Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Enova International (ENVA) Share Price

News stories about Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Enova International earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the credit services provider an impact score of 46.557746437778 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Enova International (ENVA) traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 102,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,347. The company has a market cap of $523.72, a P/E ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 3.30. Enova International has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $217.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.27 million. Enova International had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Enova International will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Enova International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, September 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 63% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enova International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In related news, Director Mark Mcgowan acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,965.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc is a technology and analytics company. The Company provides online financial services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company offered or arranged loans to consumers in 33 states in the United States and in the United Kingdom and Brazil. As of December 31, 2016, it also offered financing to small businesses in all 50 states and Washington DC in the United States.

