Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Virtu Financial (VIRT) Share Price

Media stories about Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Virtu Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.6890873622298 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ VIRT) remained flat at $$18.30 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,182. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $13.10 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3,420.00 and a P/E ratio of 152.50.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc is a holding company. The Company is a technology-enabled market maker and liquidity provider to the financial markets across the world. It is engaged in buying or selling a range of securities and other financial instruments and earning small bid/ask spreads across various transactions.

