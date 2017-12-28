Media stories about Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Inflarx earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.6323918543558 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Inflarx in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Inflarx in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Inflarx in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Inflarx alerts:

Shares of Inflarx (IFRX) traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $20.41. 131,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,921. Inflarx has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $26.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-inflarx-ifrx-stock-price.html.

Inflarx NV, formerly Fireman BV, is a holding company for InflaRx GmbH, a Germany-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company’s primary focus is on the development of monoclonal antibodies targeting activation products of the complement system for application in the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Inflarx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflarx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.