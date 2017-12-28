Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Haemonetics (HAE) Share Price

Headlines about Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Haemonetics earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 45.9762814815488 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE HAE) traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $58.32. 226,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 357,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.17. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $3,080.00, a PE ratio of 833.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $225.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

In other Haemonetics news, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $308,393.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan Bartlett Foote sold 16,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $917,219.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,091.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $2,602,393 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-haemonetics-hae-share-price.html.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation (Haemonetics) is a healthcare company. The Company provides various products to customers involved in the processing, handling and analysis of blood. The Company’s segments include Japan, EMEA, North America Plasma and All Other. Haemonetics provides plasma collection systems and software, which enable plasma fractionators to make pharmaceuticals.

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.